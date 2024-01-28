Elderly woman found dead in Garfield Ridge house fire, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An elderly woman was found dead after a fire was put out at a home Sunday morning on the city's Southwest Side.

The fire happened at a house in the 5400 block of South Mulligan Avenue, in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

The elderly woman was found dead at the scene, officials said.

The victim's age and identity were not immediately known.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire officials said.

No further information was immediately available.

