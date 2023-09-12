Chicago fire: Multiple trucks catch fire at Hermosa business at Kilbourn and Cortland

Chopper7 was over the scene as trucks caught fire outside a Hermosa business Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There were multiple trucks on fire at a business on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The fire broke out shortly before 5 p.m. at a business near Kilbourn and Courtland in the city's Hermosa neighborhood. Chopper7 was over the scene as it began to spread from two trucks to three, then four, then five.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to the scene shortly after 5 p.m.

What caused the fire was not immediately clear. The trucks appeared to be parked in a lot outside the business, and it was not immediately apparent if any of them were occupied or if anyone was in the lot when the flames broke out.

The fire appeared to have been struck out shortly after 5:10 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.