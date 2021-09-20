chicago fire department

Fire breaks out at historic Pilsen building on 18th Street near Carpenter

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Fire breaks out at historic Pilsen building

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters are battling a fire at a historic building in the city's Pilsen neighborhood.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to the extra-alarm fire at 1125 W. 18th Street Monday afternoon. Firefighters arrived on the scene and found a fire on the top floor burning through the roof.

Fire officials said the building was built in 1880 and is both a residential and commercial property.

No injuries have been reported so far.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagopilsenapartment firechicago fire department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO FIRE DEPARTMENT
2 women killed from suspected CO leak in Little Village home ID'd
CO leak in Little Village home leaves 2 women dead, 4 hospitalized
4 injured in Englewood fire; residents jump to escape blaze
At least 3 injured in Englewood fire; residents jump to escape blaze
TOP STORIES
Authorities swarm Laundrie family home in Gabby Petito case
911 caller claims he saw Brian Laundrie 'slapping' Gabby Petito
Family of man killed by CPD want to know why deadly force was used
Phone bank to connect taxpayers with unclaimed property tax refunds
Girl, 15, shot in North Lawndale, CPD says
DePaul University student stabbed during robbery in Lincoln Park: CPD
Metallica announces surprise concert at Metro Chicago Monday night
Show More
$5K reward offered in fatal shooting of man gunned down outside home
Pfizer says COVID vaccine safe, effective for kids 5-11
Mayor Lightfoot proposes 2022 budget
Woman tells GMA she picked up Brian Laundrie as hitchhiker
Chicago Weather: Cloudy with strong storms possible overnight
More TOP STORIES News