Fire breaks out at historic Pilsen building on 18th Street near Carpenter

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters are battling a fire at a historic building in the city's Pilsen neighborhood.The Chicago Fire Department responded to the extra-alarm fire at 1125 W. 18th Street Monday afternoon. Firefighters arrived on the scene and found a fire on the top floor burning through the roof.Fire officials said the building was built in 1880 and is both a residential and commercial property.No injuries have been reported so far.