2 charged with residential burglary after deadly Kenwood high-rise fire, Chicago police say

The Chicago Fire Department said a deadly Kenwood high-rise fire was started by smoking materials. Now 130 units are uninhabitable, the city said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men have been charged in connection to a burglary at the Kenwood high-rise that was the scene of a deadly fire last week.

The video featured is from a previous report.

Anger Jose Pacheco Uzcategui, 20, and Jose Gamboa, 26, are accused of stealing from an apartment in the Lake Park Avenue building, according to Chicago police.

Both men have been charged with one felony count of residential burglary.

One woman died in the fire that Chicago fire officials said was caused by the careless use of smoking materials.

The fire broke out in the 15th floor of the 25-story Harper Square Co-Op building in the 4800-block of South Lake Park Avenue just after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Wind caused the fire to spread very quickly, going vertically from floor to floor all the way up to the 24th floor. It took hundreds of firefighters to knock out the flames, and the elevators were out, so all of the equipment had to be lifted up manually.

The woman was found dead on the 15th floor. Eight other residents were injured. A firefighter was also injured. Now more than 130 units have been deemed uninhabitable by the city.

