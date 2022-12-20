Chicago woman charged in Humboldt Park hit-and-run crash that seriously injured 7-year-old boy

A 7-year-old boy was critically hurt in a crash Thursday evening in Humboldt Park.

CHICAGO -- A 39-year-old Chicago woman has been charged in connection with a Humboldt Park hit-and-run crash earlier this year that left a 7-year-old boy seriously hurt, Chicago police said Tuesday morning.

Jennifer Garcia was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing injury, failing to report an accident causing injury, driving on a suspended license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle and causing bodily harm.

She's accused of driving in the 900-block of North Hamlin Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. April 14, hitting a 7-year-old boy and seriously injuring him and then driving away, CPD said.

The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested her Monday in the 5200-block of West Eddy Street in Chicago.

She's due in court on Tuesday.

