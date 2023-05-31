Woman killed in Lawndale hit-and-run crash while crossing street ID'd: Chicago police, Cook County

CPD released a photo of the suspect car in a fatal hit-and-run.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 49-year-old woman who died after a vehicle hit her while she crossed the street Sunday night in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood has been identified.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Angela R. Mcknight, who lived near the crash scene, was killed.

Mcknight was crossing the street in a crosswalk just before 11 p.m. in the 1200-block of South Independence Boulevard, when a gray 2014 Kia Optima hit her at a high rate of speed, according to CPD.

The vehicle continued driving north on Independence, and did not stop, police said.

Chicago fire crews took the woman to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she died.

Police said the vehicle at large has four doors and severe front-end damage on the right side of the vehicle, including a dented hood and broken windshield.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.

