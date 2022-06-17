CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released photos of an SUV wanted in connection with a downtown hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 77-year-old woman earlier this month.
CPD said the woman was in the crosswalk in the 600-block of North Michigan Avenue just before 4 p.m. June 3 when a four-door white Kia Sportage hit her. The car appeared to be a 2010 to 2015 and has orange tape on its windshield, Chicago police said.
The vehicle was last seen traveling south on Michigan from Ontario Street.
RELATED: 'He didn't get to live his life;' Chicago police search for hit-and-run driver after boy, 11, killed
The woman was seriously injured in the crash, CPD said.
According to city data, so far this year there have been 15,562 hit-and-runs in Chicago. That's down 4% from the same period last year, but is up from pre-pandemic years.
So far this year, 1,915 people have been injured in hit-and runs. That's up from both pandemic and pre-pandemic totals for the same period.
Chicago police release photos of car in downtown hit-and-run that seriously injured woman, 77
HIT AND RUN
TOP STORIES
Show More