Man killed in North Austin hit-and-run crash; driver at large, Chicago police say

A Chicago hit-and-run crash left a 38-year-old man dead on North Avenue in North Austin early Sunday morning, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a man on Chicago's West Side early Sunday morning.

CPD responded to the 5200-block of West North Avenue in the city's North Austin neighborhood about 12:55 a.m. for a report of a crash.

When police arrived, they found a vehicle had hit a 38-year-old man, CPD said.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

Police said a silver sedan driving east on North Avenue hit the man, stopped momentarily and then drove away.

CPD said the man was not in a crosswalk.

No one was in custody later Sunday morning, and Area Five detectives are investigating.