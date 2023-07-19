WATCH LIVE

West Lawn hit-and-run crash seriously injures pedestrian: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, July 19, 2023 9:22PM
Pedestrian seriously injured in West Lawn hit-and-run: CPD
A Chicago hit-and-run crash left a pedestrian injured on Pulaski in the West Lawn neighborhood, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 40-year-old woman was seriously injured in a West Lawn hit-and-run crash early Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The woman was in a crosswalk in the 5900-block of South Pulaski Road just after 5:15 a.m. when a Kia Sportage, driven by a 33-year-old woman, turned onto Pulaski and hit her, CPD said.

The driver continued several blocks before returning to the scene, police said.

The pedestrian suffered unspecified injuries and was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition. She is stable.

No one else was injured, police said.

Citations are pending.

