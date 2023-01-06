Chicago police release picture of car wanted in deadly South Side hit-and-run

Police said they are still looking for a white 2007 Chevrolet Equinox with the Illinois license plate CZ74463

Chicago police released a new photo showing the car wanted in a deadly hit-and run last week on the South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released a picture of the vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash on the South Side that left one man dead and another in a wheelchair seriously injured.

The crash occurred around 6:23 p.m. in the 9400-block of South Ashland Avenue, according to police.

Police said a man was pushing a 56-year-old man in a wheelchair across the street when both were struck by a 2007 white Chevy Equinox going northbound. The driver did not stop and continued northbound on Ashland, police said.

Police said the car appeared to have damage to the front passenger side fender and hood.

At least one of the men was dragged to 89th Street and Ashland Avenue, police said.

The man in the wheelchair was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in serious condition. The man who was pushing him was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the car has Illinois license plate CZ74463. Witnesses described the driver as having a beard and was wearing a baseball hat.

The vehicle was last seen going northbound on Morgan Street from 83rd Street, police said.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating.