Man tries to kidnap teenager at bus stop in Portage Park, CPD urges community to be aware of threat

A 15-year-old was almost kidnapped after a man tried to lure her into his car on Central Avenue in Portage Park, CPD said in a community alert.

A 15-year-old was almost kidnapped after a man tried to lure her into his car on Central Avenue in Portage Park, CPD said in a community alert.

A 15-year-old was almost kidnapped after a man tried to lure her into his car on Central Avenue in Portage Park, CPD said in a community alert.

A 15-year-old was almost kidnapped after a man tried to lure her into his car on Central Avenue in Portage Park, CPD said in a community alert.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a community alert after a man tried to kidnap a teenage girl standing at a bus stop on the city's Northwest Side.

The incident happened on Thursday, April 18 at around 8:19 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Central Avenue in Portage Park.

A 15-year-old girl was waiting at a bus stop when an unknown man demanded that she get into his car and threatened to grab her and put her in the car, according to police.

A woman saw the interaction and told the man to leave the victim alone. He said that he knew the girl, he then continued driving southbound on Central Avenue.

Nearby surveillance cameras caught him driving Westbound on Foster Avenue and turning southbound on Central Ave passed Addison Avenue.

READ ALSO | Attempted kidnapping caught on doorbell camera shows woman get carried away | VIDEO

The offender was described to have a thin build and about 28 to 30-years-old with a goatee and brown hair, according to CPD. He spoke English and Spanish.

He was driving a mid-1990s yellow Corvette with a black convertible top.

Chicago police urge parents to inform their children about the danger and teach them to call 911 if a stranger approaches them.

If you see a car matching the description, call 911.

If you have any information, call CPD Area 5 detectives at (312) 746-6554 and reference the case: RD #JH-230751.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

READ ALSO | Chicago shootings: At least 13 shot in weekend gun violence across city, police say