Chicago Housing Authority holds annual 'Take Flight College Send-Off' event

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A special send-off was held Thursday for Chicago Housing Authority residents who are college-bound.

One of those incoming freshmen is Demarion Brown, a cancer survivor who didn't think he'd make it here.

"It's a blessing from God," Brown said. "It's all from God, cause he made me beat cancer. He helped me get into college. He made me to be who I am today.

After finding a tumor in his left leg a year ago, undergoing three surgeries and rounds of chemotherapy, the 18-year-old honor roll student is now healthy and heading to the University of Illinois at Chicago on a scholarship to study business.

The Chicago teen is one of 180 college-bound students taking part in the CHA's 13th-annual "Take Flight College Send-Off" trunk party.

"We're really about helping families excel and students to excel and move out of poverty," CHA CEO Tracey Scott said.

The agency said around 4,000 teens living in its public housing are planning to go to a college or university this fall.

"So I was thinking if I do college, then I can get my mom a house and get my mom a car," said Jayden Carrero, who is attending Quincy University.

The huge trunk party is welcome help for those families who call the CHA home.

"I've been counting the days down," student Brandi Roman said. "I leave in less than two weeks. I'm so excited to move on to the next chapter of my life."

Javier Roman's daughter Brandi will be the first in their family to attend college when she travels to University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign this month.

"I try to give her the best that I can, even though I didn't have it," Javier Roman said. "Better for her than me."

"This is a great way to show that hard work does pay off," St. Xavier University student Coby Talbott said.

Students were provided dorm essentials and supplies at the event.

"I'm very grateful because we don't have a lot of resources in the community," Northern Illinois University student Emani Marshall said.

Students are also getting a brand new laptop and plenty of support as they embark on their journeys.