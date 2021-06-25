Chicago Park District reopens outdoor pools, Humboldt Park Beach with limited capacity

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Park District reopens its outdoor pools Friday.
The pools will be at half capacity with a 100-person limit. Masks must also be worn when not in the water and is not possible to socially distance.
Chicago's only inland beach, Humboldt Park Beach, opens for the season as well.
Hours vary by location.
To get more information, visit the Chicago Park District website or contact Irene Tostado at 312-720-6850 or irene.tostado@chicagoparkdistrict.com.
