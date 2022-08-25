Chicago crime: No bond for man accused of trying to kidnap girl outside West Rogers Park market

Terran McKethan was held without bond after the attempted kidnapping of a girl outside Cermak Fresh Market in West Rogers Park, Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 20-year-old man has been charged with grabbing a 9-year-old girl and trying to run off with her on the city's North Side.

Prosecutors said Terran McKethan grabbed the girl near the entrance of a supermarket last Wednesday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood's 6600 block of North Damen Avenue.

About a block away, the girl bit McKethan on the hand and he dropped her.

SEE ALSO | Houston Amber Alert: Man accused of luring girl, 3, into car, found in motel with child, police say

Prosecutors said a teenage girl and her mother recognized surveillance images of the suspect from an encounter earlier in the week at the same store.

Police managed to track McKethan down at his place of employment and arrest him. He was held without bond.

RELATED | Dog walker helps woman escape early morning attempted abduction in West Loop