Chicago Live! to feature free preview of 'The Porch on Windy Hill'

Chicago Live! at Navy Pier will feature a special preview of "The Porch on Windy Hill" before it comes to the Northlight Theatre in Skokie.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A celebration of Chicago theatre is happening soon at Navy Pier. It includes a new play with old bluegrass music.

"The Porch on Windy Hill" is coming to the Northlight Theatre in Skokie this spring, but a preview happens at Navy Pier in September as part of Chicago Live!

David Lutken, a co-writer and performer in the play, joined ABC7 to talk about what the show is about and what to look forward to for Chicago Live.

Chicago Live! is at Navy Pier on Saturday Sept 24 and Sunday, September 25. It will feature more than 60 top companies and it's all free.