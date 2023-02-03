Chicago police: Man charged in fatal stabbing of chef in Loop last September

Victim identified as 41-year-old Mike Byrnes, who previously worked as a chef

Chicago police released video of the suspects in a deadly Loop robbery and stabbing. Chef Mike Barnes, of Blue Island, was identified as the victim.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a chef in Chicago's Loop last year, police said Friday.

Last September, police said chef Mike Byrnes, 41, of Blue Island, was in the 400-block of South LaSalle Street at about 10:54 p.m. when two suspects attacked him.

The video in this story is from a previous report

The suspects beat the victim in an attempt to steal his belongings, police said, before dragging him around the corner and continuing to kick, punch and stab him.

Video shows 2 suspects wanted for stabbing chef to death during Loop robbery: Chicago police

Byrnes was then transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Friday, police said Darnell Rawls, 25, of Chicago has been charged with murder and armed robbery. Rawls was arrested Tuesday after being extradited from Louisville, Kentucky, police said.

WATCH | Full video of suspects sought in deadly stabbing, robbery

Byrnes has worked as a chef at Tri-State Catering and Krapil's Steakhouse and Patio in Worth

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood