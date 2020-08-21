Chicago aldermen to push for state of emergency at special City Council meeting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several Chicago aldermen are pushing for a state of emergency in the city and they have called for a special meeting of the City Council Friday.The push comes after two different stretches of widespread looting and in the middle of one of the most violent summers in recent memory. The four aldermen who called for the meeting want to specifically debate two resolutions.One calls on Governor JB Pritzker to declare a state of emergency in Chicago and deploy the national guard to assist police for at least four months. The other resolution calls for monthly safety hearings.Both resolutions are sponsored by 15th Ward Alderman Ray Lopez, a frequent critic of the mayor."The perception of Chicago is we are spiraling out of control, and I don't think she has an understanding of that fact," he said. "I think too often she is trying to lead from a silo.""I think this is a time where we need to make sure we are working together to find common ground to address issues," she said. "This is not a time for grandstanding."Mayor Lightfoot, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx and the Cook County Circuit Court chief judge are all invited to attend the meeting. But, the mayor has no legal obligation to attend.Mayor Lightfoot has told allies to skip the virtual meeting, which means it may not even happen if the City Council does not have a quorum. The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m.