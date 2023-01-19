WATCH LIVE

Proposed pilot programs would use cameras on CTA buses to enforce parking laws in Chicago

The idea is to prevent dangerous situations where bicyclists are forced to ride in the middle of traffic

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Thursday, January 19, 2023 4:29AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants to start using cameras on CTA buses to enforce parking laws.

The proposed city pilot would establish two separate, two-year pilot programs within the boundaries of Lake Michigan to Ashland, from North Avenue to Roosevelt.

It would enable the city to ticket drivers for parking in crosswalks, bike lanes, bus lanes, bus stops, and no parking zones.

The idea is to prevent dangerous situations where bicyclists are forced to ride in the middle of traffic.

This comes on the heels of a new lawsuit filed against the city this week, by the parents of three-year-old Lily Grace Shambrook. The young girl was killed last June when her mother tried to get around a truck blocking a bike lane in Uptown.

