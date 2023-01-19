Proposed pilot programs would use cameras on CTA buses to enforce parking laws in Chicago

The idea is to prevent dangerous situations where bicyclists are forced to ride in the middle of traffic

The idea is to prevent dangerous situations where bicyclists are forced to ride in the middle of traffic.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants to start using cameras on CTA buses to enforce parking laws.

The proposed city pilot would establish two separate, two-year pilot programs within the boundaries of Lake Michigan to Ashland, from North Avenue to Roosevelt.

It would enable the city to ticket drivers for parking in crosswalks, bike lanes, bus lanes, bus stops, and no parking zones.

This comes on the heels of a new lawsuit filed against the city this week, by the parents of three-year-old Lily Grace Shambrook. The young girl was killed last June when her mother tried to get around a truck blocking a bike lane in Uptown.