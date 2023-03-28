The Chicago mayoral election is a week away and candidates Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson are busy trying to win over voters.

Chicago mayoral race between Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson heats up 1 week away from Election Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The race for Chicago mayor is heating up.

In one week from Tuesday, voters will decide who will lead the city for the next four years.

Both Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson are busy trying to win over voters as they will meet head-to-head for another debate Tuesday evening.

Johnson and Vallas met for a discussion on the environment Monday night on the lower West Side.

SEE ALSO | Chicago mayoral candidates pull out all the stops to sway undecided voters ahead of election

Both candidates said they would financially support behind a city environmental department.

Vallas vowed to bring "environmental justice" to every community while Johnson said city communities have been seen as dumping grounds for waste.

Chicago mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson, Paul Vallas launch attacks as Election Day nears

"Bring justice, bring environmental justice, whether it's air, whether it's water, whether it's nutrition to every community, that will be my pledge," Vallas said.

"For too long, our communities have been seen as dumping grounds for waste and materials that no one else seems to know what to do with," Johnson said.

RELATED | Chicago mayor election 2023: Johnson, Vallas talk community plans, coalitions at forum

Earlier on Monday, Johnson spoke at the City Club and defended his plan to raise taxes on corporations to close the city's structural budget deficit.

Vallas touted his support from the many labor unions and blasted Johnson's ties to the Chicago Teachers Union.