More migrants moving into Little Village shelter

A Chicago migrant shelter in Little Village will be getting another 100 migrants moving in Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Reaction is coming in to a state run migrant shelter now open in Little Village.

Chicago says they've received 34,000 migrants from the Texas border in the last year-and-a-half.

One hundred more migrants are expected to be brought to a former CVS at the corner of 27th Street and Pulaski Road in the city's Little Village neighborhood at some point Thursday, following the 100 brought here on Wednesday.

Business owner Victor Santay who works right by the shelter offered his take on the neighborhood's temporary new neighbors.

"This community, Little Village, is very open to immigrants," he said. "It's been like this since the beginning, I believe."

Santay's family owns and operates Victor's Barber Shop and Beauty Salon, just across the street from where large white tents have now been erected near a former CVS pharmacy now turned migrant shelter.

"That spot has been vacant for about 2 years now. I think it will be a good use at this time," Santjay said. "I would love to see them get allocated, get their work permits in and so they can start contributing and not receiving as much."

Officials said more than 200 migrants including families and children will call this old store home for the time being.

The shelter is the first state-funded facility for new arrivals in the city.

"We work with everyday with the city of Chicago as they identify locations where we can setup shelters," Governor JB Pritzker said.

During a Wednesday news conference, Governor Pritzker said he's pleased with the shelter's setup and how it will accommodate families now calling Chicago home.

"It's phenomenal what we've been able to do in a very short period of time and to accommodate very young children," Pritzker said. "You know early childhood education is very important to me, making sure these young children have a place where they can play, even in a very difficult situation."

The opening of the new shelter comes as the city continues to grapple with the influx of migrants.

City officials say nearly 600 migrants are awaiting temporary shelter with most currently staying at the city's so-called 'landing zone' in the South Loop or O'Hare's bus depot.

Victor said the new arrivals will make Chicago a better place to live.

"I think overtime it will make us stronger," Santjay said. "Eventually everyone is going to work and we are all going to build the city bigger than it once was."

Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to meet next week with regional mayors at the United Center to discuss a strategy as migrants are bussed to neighboring communities outside the city.