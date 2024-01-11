Chicago weather: Winter storm forecast to dump several inches of snow on parts of area Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area is bracing for a major winter storm set to begin moving in Friday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for the Chicago area from 6 a.m. Friday until noon Saturday.

ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Tracy Butler says light snow will get underway during the morning commute Friday. Snow will continue falling through the day, with the worst travel conditions in the late afternoon and all Friday evening.

Butler said strong gusty winds of 35-45 mph could create blizzard conditions at times.

Winds are expected to be blowing from the east, which may cut down on snow totals in areas near Lake Michigan.

Around three to six inches of snow are possible in and around the city, with western suburbs getting between six to eight inches of snow and far northern and northwestern suburbs getting eight or more inches of snow.

After the snow moves out Saturday morning, frigid arctic air will move in with a low of just two degrees Saturday.