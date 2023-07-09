How to prevent movers from ripping you off, holding your items hostage: Better Business Bureau

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick moving tip.
Summer is prime time to make a move, and according to the Better Business Bureau, moving scams are spiking. Movers can rip you off, or even hold your items hostage!
- If a mover asks for a large down payment or full payment in advance, it may be a fraudulent business.
- If your items are being held hostage for additional payment not agreed upon when the contract was signed, contact BBB or local law enforcement for help.
- Get a timeline of delivery and estimates in a written contract. Be sure the estimates are based on weight, not cubic feet.
- Make sure your mover is licensed through the Illinois Commerce Commission if you're moving within the state, and the Department of Transportation if moving across state lines.
- Take pictures of your belongings on your smartphone as you're packing in case you need to file a claim for lost or damaged items.