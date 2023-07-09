Looking to hire movers? The Better Business Bureau shared some tips for choosing legit moving companies during summer 2023.

How to prevent movers from ripping you off, holding your items hostage: Better Business Bureau

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick moving tip.

Summer is prime time to make a move, and according to the Better Business Bureau, moving scams are spiking. Movers can rip you off, or even hold your items hostage!

If a mover asks for a large down payment or full payment in advance, it may be a fraudulent business.

If your items are being held hostage for additional payment not agreed upon when the contract was signed, contact BBB or local law enforcement for help.

Get a timeline of delivery and estimates in a written contract. Be sure the estimates are based on weight, not cubic feet.

Make sure your mover is licensed through the Illinois Commerce Commission if you're moving within the state, and the Department of Transportation if moving across state lines.