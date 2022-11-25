WATCH LIVE

Man arrested after claiming to have bomb in bag at O'Hare Airport, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Friday, November 25, 2022 6:57PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was arrested at Chicago O'Hare Airport after claiming to have a bomb in his bag, police said.

The man was arrested at Terminal 1, CPD Tom Ahern News Affairs and Communications Deputy Director said in a tweet posted just after noon on Friday.

Chicago police bomb and arson detectives did not find any explosives, Ahern said.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

