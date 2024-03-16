Reception held ahead of 2024 Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 is counting down to this year's Downtown Chicago Saint Patrick's Day Parade.

A pre-parade reception was held Friday night ahead of the big day.

Grand Marshal Peter O'Brien and guest of honor Patrick Kennedy of "The Kennedy Forum" attended the reception, along with Senator Dick Durbin.

This year's parade theme is "mental health is essential."

For the 69th year, the iconic dying of the Chicago River will take place Saturday morning.

That will kick off a weekend of celebrations from the St. Patrick's Day Parade along Columbus Drive to the beloved South Side Irish Parade on Sunday.

