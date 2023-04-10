Chicago Park District summer camp 2023 registration timeline now available

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The registration schedule for Chicago Park District summer camps and programs is here.

Programs will be posted online for viewing on Monday, April 24, the week before registration opens.

Online registration for in-person programs at parks west of California Avenue, as well as all virtual programs, opens Monday, May 1 at 9 a.m. Registration for in-person programs at parks east of California Avenue open on Tuesday, May 2 at 9 a.m. Gymnastic centers will begin registration at noon Tuesday May 2.

In-person registration will open for most parks on Saturday, May 6.

McFetridge Sports Center, Morgan Park Sports Center, the ComEd Recreation Center at Addams Park and the Dr. Conrad Worrill Track and Field Center at Gately Park have a separate registration schedule. Programs at these locations will be posted online for viewing on Tuesday, May 16. Online registration opens Tuesday, May 30 and in-person registration begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 3. These programs will run from June 12 to Aug. 20.

Summer Day Camp will run for six weeks, from June 26 to Aug. 4, and most other summer park programs will run from June 26 through Aug. 20.

Tailored by age group, Summer Day Camp will allow campers to explore a variety of sports, arts, fitness and outdoor activities, according to the Chicago Park District's website. The camp experience will explore themes including environmental awareness, civic engagement, inclusion, collaboration and team building, friendship, reflection and more.

Summer Day Camps for children ages 6 to 12 years old are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Play Camps for ages 3 to 5 years old and Teen Camps for ages 13 to 17 years old are available for younger and older children.

An account is required to register for a program with the Chicago Park District. Accounts can be created online or in-person at the parks.

Fees for camps vary depending on location, offerings and hours. Financial assistance is available. There are also reduced fees for Chicago Housing Authority residents.

More information about online registration is at www.ChicagoParkDistrict.com.