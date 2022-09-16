Chicago police shot at in Hermosa, resulting in chase to Eisenhower Expressway, CPD says

Someone fired shots at Chicago police officers while they responded to a call in Hermosa near West Humboldt Park, the department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Someone fired shots at Chicago police officers while they responded to a call on the city's Northwest Side early Friday morning, CPD said.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the Hermosa neighborhood's 4200 block of West North Avenue at about 2:06 a.m., police said. A person in the front passenger seat of a white Jeep began shooting at them.

SEE ALSO | Kim Foxx to announce charges against Chicago PD officer, sergeant in Pilsen shooting from July

The person then fled southbound on Cicero Avenue, and officers chased after them. Other units later saw the offender, an unknown female, who fired more shots at police, CPD said. Police stopped their pursuit when she turned onto I-290 eastbound.

No one was hit or injured and officers did not return fire, CPD said.

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.