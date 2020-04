Coronavirus Chicago: Funeral to be held for CPD Sergeant Clifford Martin, who died from COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A private funeral will be held Tuesday for Chicago Police Sergeant Clifford Martin, who died from COVID-19.Martin, 56, died earlier this month. He worked for CPD for 25 years.Martin had more than 60 department awards and worked in the Area Central Bureau of Detectives. He had a wife and three children."Even in her grief, she (Martin's widow) said that her husband would want his death to serve as a warning to civilians that they must stay home," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.The funeral service will be for family only due to current social distancing public health guidelines. The service will be livestreamed.