Officer Ella French's partner appears at hearing for suspects in shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police Officer Carlos Yanez was in court Thursday for a hearing for the two brothers accused of shooting him and killing his partner, Officer Ella French.Officer Yanez was nearly paralyzed in the August shooting.When asked how he felt being able to be in court Thursday, he said he felt blessed as he was surrounded by his family and colleagues.Officer Yanez wanted to be in court as Eric and Emonte Morgan appeared in court on charges from the shooting.The two brothers are charged in the shooting that killed French and injured Yanez.Officer Yanez was shot four times. Lost an eye and now has to use a wheelchair. He still has two bullets lodged in his brain.Yanez's family was joined by FOP president John Catanzara."It was beautiful, it was powerful to see that support, to see everyone be a witness," said Nicole Yanez Godinez. "But really, I was most proud of my brother and I know he had a lot of strength, it was not easy for him to be here today. Just thinking about Ella and you know blessed being here, and just thinking about that day, what they've been through, what they still have to go through.""We're blessed to have Carlos Jr. here with us," Catanzara said. "It's a pretty good day, it's an emotional day. Carlos asked me to speak on behalf of him. At least we know two offenders won't be home for the holidays and that's a blessing in itself."Eric and Emonte Morgan are both expected back in court in March.