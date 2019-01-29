Chicago police are investigating a possible hate crime involving a cast member of the TV show "Empire."The 36-year-old man was walking in the 300-block of East Lower Water Street early Tuesday when two people he didn't know started yelling racial and homophobic slurs at him, police said.They allegedly struck the victim in the face with their hands and poured a chemical on him. Police said one of the suspects wrapped a rope around his neck during the attack before they both ran away.The victim was able to make it to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in good condition.Area Central detectives are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime. They are looking for any video that may have recorded what happened, seeking witnesses and working to establish a timeline of events.Anyone who has information pertinent to the investigation should call Area Central at 312-747-8382. Tips can be submitted anonymously at www.cpdtip.com.