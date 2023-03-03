Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso mourned at vigils; Bond hearing scheduled for suspect

Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso, 32, had been with CPD for 5 years

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder after Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso was shot and killed in Gage Park Wednesday.

Members of The fallen officer's family, including his widow, tearfully gathered at Hale Park Thursday night.

Suspect Steven Monanto has been charged with first-degree murder and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said Monanto was chasing a woman with a gun. As Officer Vasquez-Lasso ran after him to try to stop him, authorities said Montano turned and shot the 32-year-old officer repeatedly at close range.

Montano was shot in the head in an exchange of gunfire with Officer Vasquez-Lasso.

Vigils held for fallen Officer Vasquez-Lasso

Montano has a history with police and was arrested last July for allegedly running from a stolen car. He was charged with resisting or obstructing an officer. Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office filed misdemeanor charges in that case, and the suspect was released on an I-bond.

Now prosecutors are piling on multiple felony and misdemeanor counts. He is charged with one felony count of murder one felony count of unauthorized use of a weapon, one felony count of firing a weapon near a school, one misdemeanor count of interfering with reporting domestic violence, and one misdemeanor count of simple assault.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx issued a statement about the charges in that July case, saying, "The defendant, who had no prior record, was given an I-bond after being charged on July 29, 2022, with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor, after running from a vehicle that had been stopped by police."

It continued, "The defendant, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was not charged with a felony because the evidence does not support a charge of gun possession for this offender."

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability will be conducting an investigation into the police shooting. Brown said body-worn camera footage is being reviewed.

Meanwhile, Officer Vasquez-Lasso's widow attended a candlelight vigil at Hale Park Thursday night. Chicago police officers were among the large crowd.

"The Chicago Police Department lost one of our brothers, Andres," 8th District Commander Bryan Spreyne said. "Law enforcement lost one of its brothers. This family lost their brother."

"I knew more than 13 years," Joaquin Iglesias. "He is my close friend. I lost a brother as well. I'm shook."

WATCH: Body of fallen police officer arrives at Medical Examiner's office

Posters with his photo were dispersed throughout the crowd as the community vowed to never forget their protector and neighbor.

In addition to honoring Officer Vasquez-Lasso and his family, organizers said this was also to show their support to the Chicago Police Department.

Vasquez-Lasso was originally from Cali, Colombia, and had been on the force for only five years. He was based out of the 8th Police District near 63rd Street and Homan Avenue, which was not just the community he served but also the community he lived in. Thursday morning, crews put up black and purple bunting over the entrance, a symbol of mourning honoring the fallen officer.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

Lasso's family as started a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs and provide support to his loved ones going forward.

Meanwhile, a bond hearing is set for the suspect Friday, but he remains hospitalized under police guard.

