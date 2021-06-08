armed robbery

Chicago police release video of armed robbery suspects at Mount Greenwood Subway shop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for three people wanted in the armed robbery of a Subway shop in the the Mount Greenwood neighborhood.

Surveillance video provided by police shows the suspects with guns going into the sandwich shop in the 3100 block of W. 103rd Street on Sunday at around 4 a.m.

One of the offenders got into a physical fight with someone inside the store and drew their weapon, according to police.

Police said the three males ran out of the Subway and drove away in the victim's car.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.
