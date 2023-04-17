Chicago police officer shoots dog during alleged attack on South Side, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer shot a dog on the city's South Side on Monday morning, officials said.

The shooting happened in the South Chicago neighborhood, police said. Two on-duty officers were in the 8300 block of South Luella Avenue when a dog came out of a home's side door and lunged at one of them.

Police said one of the officers then shot the dog. One of the officers also suffered a laceration to the head.

The dog is listed in good condition, police said. Officials did not immediately provide further information about the incident.