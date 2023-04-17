WATCH LIVE

Chicago police officer shoots dog during alleged attack on South Side, CPD says

CPD officer injured during alleged dog attack in South Chicago

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, April 17, 2023 7:42PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer shot a dog on the city's South Side on Monday morning, officials said.

The shooting happened in the South Chicago neighborhood, police said. Two on-duty officers were in the 8300 block of South Luella Avenue when a dog came out of a home's side door and lunged at one of them.

Police said one of the officers then shot the dog. One of the officers also suffered a laceration to the head.

The dog is listed in good condition, police said. Officials did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

