Video shows shootout involving off-duty CPD officer in Norwood Park, COPA says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New video of a Norwood Park shoot-out involving an off-duty Chicago police officer was released Thursday by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.Police say the officer saw some men trying to steal a catalytic converter in the 6500-block of W. Imlay on the city's Far Northwest Side on April 28, 2022.When he identified himself as an officer, one of the suspects shot at him. The officer briefly took cover, then returned fire.The suspects got away in a white car. The officer, who was on foot, was not hurt.