Commission to announce 3 finalists in search for new Chicago police superintendent

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A major decision coming on Thursday evening could determine Chicago's next police superintendent.

The Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability will announce the three finalists it will recommend to Mayor Brandon Johnson.

The commission started with 54 candidates before whittling the list to six. Those semi-finalists have all undergone background checks, and three of them will move on as finalists for the mayor's consideration.

With continuing concerns about crime, as well as the pressing needs for police reform, the choice for the next police superintendent will be critical.

"Only really strong leadership from a new superintendent, we believe, will make this consent decree a success and really start the process of turning CPD around," said ACLU of Illinois Supervising Attorney Alexandra Block.

When David Brown left in the spring, Johnson settled on Fred Waller as an interim police superintendent. On Thursday afternoon, the commission that conducted the search met behind closed door to select three finalists.

They will be choosing from among five CPD veterans, including Counterterrorism Chief Larry Snelling, his retired predecessor Ernest Cato and Street Deputy Migdalia Bulnes. Also being considered are Constitutional Policing Chief Angel Novales, Labor Relations Commander Donna Rowling and the lone outsider, Shon Barnes, the Madison, Wisconsin police chief who, for a year, worked at COPA.

Anthony Riccio, a retired CPD first deputy superintendent, said it is important that Johnson select someone from inside the department.

"When you come up through the ranks of the department, you establish credibility among your peers among the rank and file. They know you've done the job that you're asking them to do. They know that you've walked in their shoes," Riccio said.

Riccio said that person will also have credibility with the community.

Anthony Driver, the head of the commission that conducted the search, said he believes the mayor will find one of the finalist suitable to be the next superintendent.

"I know we dotted every 'I' and cross every 'T,' and we went through a very robust process. These folks have all essentially been vetted by the community, because we've used what we gather from the community to actually craft our process," Driver said.