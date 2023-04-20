CPD Interim Superintendent Eric Carter to retire after 30 years with department

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police Department Interim Superintendent Eric Carter announced he will be retiring after 30 years with the department.

Carter's retirement will be effective May 15.

"To the residents of Chicago, law enforcement agencies, clergy, community leaders, and the many organizations who work each day beside CPD, thank you," Carter said in part in a statement. "Your continued partnership strengthens public safety daily across our great city."

Carter said in the statement Thursday that he will work with Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson to ensure the stability of the department as they continue to search for a new permanent superintendent.

Carter was instated as the Interim Superintendent after previous Superintendent David Brown stepped down from the position in March. The Chicago police board continues to hold public meetings in search of a new figure to fill the role.

Carter previously served as First Deputy Superintendent from July 2020 to March 2023, the second highest rank in CPD's chain of command.