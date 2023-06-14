As Urban Prep fights to retain control of its Englewood and Bronzeville campuses, a judge is expected to rule on its case against CPS Wednesday.

Judge expected to rule Wednesday in Urban Prep case over CPS takeover

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A judge is expected to make a decision on the future of Chicago's Urban Prep Academies Wednesday.

The school asked the court for action against CPS.

Urban Prep Academy is still fighting to maintain control of its two campuses in Englewood and Bronzeville.

Families of Urban Prep Englewood and Bronzeville students speak out before CPS takeover

A judge is expected to issue a ruling later Wednesday on Urban Prep's motion for a temporary restraining order against Chicago Public Schools to stop its takeover of the two campuses.

The charter school filed a lawsuit, claiming CPS violated state law that there be a moratorium on school closings.

The Illinois State Board of Education voted last year not to renew the charters for Urban Prep, citing allegations of financial misconduct against the school's former president, Tim King.

State Board officials denied Urban Prep's appeals to keep control of the two locations.

RELATED: Urban Prep Academy fights to keep charter school agreement at public hearing

CPS is now set to take over the campuses, with the district saying it will not close the two campuses and hopes to retain teachers and staff.

CPS also said students and staff can decide whether to stay at the charter school or enroll in another school for the coming school year.

The judge is expected to issue that ruling around 10:30 a.m.