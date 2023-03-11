LIVE | St. Patrick's Day: Chicago River dyeing to kick off Saturday morning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago River is being dyed green to celebrate St. Patrick's Day on Saturday morning.

The event kicked off at 10 a.m., just before the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

ABC7 caught up with one visitor from Indiana, who said green is her favorite color. So, this is something she's been looking forward to.

The best places to watch the river dyeing are along the Chicago Riverwalk and on the bridges between State and Columbus.

But, people got there early, as the brilliant green color only lasts a few hours! You can also watch the river dyeing live on abc7chicago.com.

The city's St. Patrick's Day Parade will kick off at 12:30 p.m. downtown. The 68th running of the parade will include bagpipers, Irish step dancers, floats, marching bands and more.

Two other parades, the South Side Irish Parade and the Northwest Side Irish Parade, will kick off on Sunday.

Also celebrating this weekend is the local economy, as restaurants bars and hotels are finally expected to see a return to pre-pandemic level St. Patrick's Day business.

It's going to be chilly, so make sure you grab that jacket before you head to the parade later on.

