Chicago River water quality now updated online in real-time

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago River. We all know the story: its flow was reversed at the turn of the 20th century to keep sewage from flowing into Lake Michigan drinking water. Problem solved, right? Well not quite. So where does it stand now?A new tool, H2Now, provides knowledge about the fecal content of the Chicago River for folks who want to spend some time on it. And yes, you heard that right.The truth is, this isn't something unique to just the Chicago River. Fecal coliform is put into every river by both animals and humans, and occasionally worsened by severe weather events.In the past, data would have to be sent out to a lab. And in the meantime, even just a stray rain storm could completely change the water safety level. These sensors provide a whole different approach to monitoring the river.It's easy to check out on. The website will shows you a value no older than 15 minutes.