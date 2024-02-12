CPD issues alert after 4 Chicago robberies in Englewood in last 5 days

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are issuing a new warning about several robberies in the city's Englewood neighborhood.

Police say four similar robberies have happened in the past five days.

In each robbery, CPD said the suspect pretends to be selling a BMW on Facebook Marketplace.

During a meetup with a buyer under the name "KTA Li MURDA," the suspect then holds the buyer at gunpoint and demands property, police said.

The incidents took place at the locations below:

- 6700-block of South Green Street at 1 p.m. Sunday

- 800-block of West 72nd Street at 1:30 p.m. Sunday

- 6700-block of South Peoria Street at 2 p.m. Sunday

- 7200-block of South Peoria Street at 9 p.m. Wednesday

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.

