9 armed robberies happen overnight on Northwest Side, some minutes apart: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nine armed robberies happened on the Northwest Side on Saturday evening and Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said in each incident, the robbers drove stolen vehicles up to victims, who were either on foot or in their own vehicles. Then, between two and five armed suspects got out of their stolen vehicle before demanding the victims' property.

The male suspects, who wore black clothing and ski masks, carried out the robberies in the Bucktown, Humboldt Park, West Humboldt Park, Wicker Park and Cragin neighborhoods, police said. Multiple victims were injured.

Police said the incidents happened at the following times and locations:

1700 block of W Wabansia Ave on Oct. 21 at 9:20 p.m.

1600 block of N Leavitt St on Oct. 21 at 9:22 p.m.

1500 block of N Artesian Ave on Oct. 21 at 9:30 p.m.

1600 block of N Wolcott Ave on Oct. 21 at 11:33 p.m.

3500 block of N W Pierce Ave on Oct. 21 at 11:55 p.m.

3300 block of W Beach Ave on Oct. 21 at 11:58 p.m.

4800 block of W Potomac Ave on Oct. 22 at 1:33 a.m.

5000 block of W Palmer on Oct. 22 at 1:48 a.m.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 312-746-7394.

