Chicago police investigating at least 9 robberies on North Side early Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a violent spree of robberies early Thursday morning on the North Side with al least nine incidents reported.

Police said at around 12:50 a.m., a 78-year-old man was walking outside in the 1900-block of West Wolfram Street when six men approached him and demanded his belongings.

The victim complied, but before the offenders left, they hit the 78-year-old man then sped away in a dark colored sedan, police said. The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

Then just after 1:30 a.m., a 25-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were robbed on the street and beaten after they handed over their belongings in the 300-block of West Webster Avenue.

The armed men got away in a dark sedan and the victims refused medical treatment, police said.

At around 1 a.m. in the 2800-block of North Lincoln Avenue, a 32-year-old woman was approached by four men and one woman who demanded her belongings.

After she complied, one of the offenders hit her in the head then sped away in a dark sedan, police said. The woman is expected to be OK, police said.

Robberies were also reported in the 1600-block of West Wilson Avenue, 800-block of South Michigan Avenue, 4400-block of North Lincoln Avenue, 4000-block of Lincoln Avenue, 3000-block of North Clark Street and 700-block of West Belmont Avenue.

All of these have been happening on the North Side, mostly in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Police have not confirmed any links, but all are very similar.

