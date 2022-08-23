'Like an ambush': Couple speaks out after Bucktown robbery caught on camera

Man says Chicago violence should be put in check after Bucktown armed robbery

A Bucktown couple are speaking out after a Chicago robbery on North Winchester Avenue was caught on camera.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago couple said they were chased down and robbed at gunpoint in the Bucktown neighborhood over the weekend.

They're telling their story, as police work to see if it's connected to other similar robberies.

The video, captured by home surveillance cameras, shows the couple with their arms up Saturday night.

That couple spoke with ABC7 Chicago anonymously Tuesday, and said everything has changed after they lived through a horrifying armed robbery Saturday night.

The man said he's now considering getting a concealed carry permit, and his girlfriend is traumatized by being held at gunpoint.

"Not knowing if you're going to be alive, if you're going to be shot. It's a feeling that no one should ever feel. It's the most terrifying feeling I've ever felt," she said.

A couple's evening walk turned into an anxiety-inducing nightmare, when they were robbed at gunpoint about 11 p.m. in the 1700-block of North Winchester Avenue.

"The whole thing took like a minute," the man said.

RELATED: Chicago police issue alert after 3 Rogers Park robberies involving man with double-barrel shotgun

"Maybe even less, maybe 30 seconds. It was so fast; it was so scary," his girlfriend added.

The brazen robbery was captured on a nearby surveillance camera, and shows three people jump out of a car and ambush the couple, taking a phone and wallet from the two.

The man raises his hands and complies with the suspects, who they describe as just teenagers.

"They open the doors, and immediately it's nefarious. They all had guns," he said.

"It was like an ambush," she added.

"They start rushing towards us up the sidewalk. We try to make a break for it," the man said.

RELATED: Chicago police: Robber, possibly armed with crowbar, following victims home from NW Side Walgreens

The couple said they feel helpless after the attack and are now even warier of their surroundings.

They are urging others to have a plan in case this happens again.

"You just never think this will happen to you until it happens to you. It changes everything," the woman said. "It's really sad. I am absolutely dealing with some PTSD from this."

The couple said they don't have plans to move from the area, but do want to see more action from the city on apprehending these crimes.

"We need to get tougher on crime. It's almost like it's legal to go rob people at gunpoint," the man said.

Chicago police said they didn't have any suspects in custody Tuesday, but Area Five detectives are investigating.