Chicago robbery: FBI releases photos of suspect accused of robbing Ravenswood bank

There was a Chase robbery Thursday afternoon, and the FBI has released photos of the suspect in the incident, which took place on Clark in Ravenswood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The FBI is looking for the person who robbed a Chase Bank on the city's North Side Thursday afternoon.

The robbery took place about 2 p.m. in the 5100-block of North Clark Street near Foster Avenue in Ravenswood, the FBI said.

The FBI released photos of the suspect, who they said walked into the bank and handed over a note demanding money.

The suspect is described as a person in his or her 20s; 5-feet, 6-inches to 5-feet, 7 inches tall; thin; and wearing black sunglasses, a black beanie, a red flannel sweatshirt. The suspect appeared to have short brown hair but may have had long hair tucked into a hat, the FBI said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

This was the third Chicago bank targeted by robbers in just a 24-hour period.

On Wednesday, there was a bank robbery in Irving Park and an attempted bank robbery in Bucktown.

Investigators have not tied this latest incident to the two Wednesday.

Tips can be reported at 312-421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov.

