CPD asks for public's help identifying Chicago robbery suspects who fired shots on S. Side | Video

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspects who were caught on video firing shots during an armed robbery on Chicago's South Side last month.

CPD released the video early Friday morning, which shows gunshots being fired in the 3000-block of West 80th Street in the city's Wrightwood neighborhood about 10:55 p.m. Dec. 17.

Then, three people can be seen running from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380, or submit a tip anonymously at cpdtip.com.

CPD warned residents not to approach the suspects or endanger themselves or anyone they are with.

