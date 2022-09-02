Shedd Aquarium welcomes 2 more sea lions to Chicago colony

The Shedd Aquarium has welcomed two new residents; a three-year-old sea lion and his three-month-old pup.

The aquarium recently brought in two new sea lions to its colony. Three-year-old Charger and his 3-month-old pup arrived from the National Zoo in Washington D.C. as part of a species survival plan.

Charger's father, Tanner, is also at the Shedd, which means there are three generations from the same line living together at the aquarium.

The Shedd said that both Charger and the pup are currently off-exhibit getting used to their new home, but are adjusting well.

The aquarium will continue to provide updates on the new arrivals' development and when guests can expect to see them in the sea lion habitat. More information about sea lions at Shedd can be found on the aquarium's website.