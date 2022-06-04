CHICAGO (WLS) -- A girl, 6 years old, was shot on the city's South Side on Saturday afternoon, the Chicago Police Department said.
The shooting happened at about 3:53 p.m. in the Calumet Heights neighborhood's 9100 block of South Paxton Avenue, Chicago police said.
SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: 2 wounded, 1 critically while walking in South Shore, police say
The 6-year-old girl was in the backyard of a residence when she sustained a graze wound to the thigh by an unknown offender, police said. The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.
Area Two Detectives are investigating.
Police did not provide further information about the shooting.
Chicago shooting: 6-year-old girl shot in Calumet Heights backyard, police say
CHILD SHOT
TOP STORIES
Show More