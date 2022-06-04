child shot

Chicago shooting: 6-year-old girl shot in Calumet Heights backyard, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A girl, 6 years old, was shot on the city's South Side on Saturday afternoon, the Chicago Police Department said.

The shooting happened at about 3:53 p.m. in the Calumet Heights neighborhood's 9100 block of South Paxton Avenue, Chicago police said.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: 2 wounded, 1 critically while walking in South Shore, police say

The 6-year-old girl was in the backyard of a residence when she sustained a graze wound to the thigh by an unknown offender, police said. The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.

Police did not provide further information about the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
calumet heightschicago shootingchicago crimeshots firedgun violenceshootingchicago violencechild shotchicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
Boy, 14, among 2 hurt in Old Town shooting, police say
Uvalde victim awarded highest Girl Scouts honor for risking her life
Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals
1st Uvalde school shooting victims remembered at funeral visitations
TOP STORIES
No bail for teen charged in shootout with US Marshal, K-9 on NW Side
Naperville officer kills man who allegedly attacked him with hatchet
Biden, first lady temporarily moved from Del. beach house: Officials
Abbott restarts Michigan baby formula plant linked to contamination
'Tiger King' star Doc Antle to face money laundering charges
Mayor Lightfoot, Gov. Pritzker speak at Equality Illinois brunch
2 shot on South Side, police say
Show More
'Black Men In White Coats' summit kicks off in Chicago
13 shot, 1 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings, CPD says
Person found shot and killed in Chicago home, police say
Boy, 14, among 2 hurt in Old Town shooting, police say
Chicago Weather: Scattered showers
More TOP STORIES News