chicago shooting

Austin shooting leaves mother, 1-year-old baby hurt in garden unit, Chicago police say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mother, baby hurt in Austin shooting: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 30-year-old mother and her 1-year-old son were shot in Chicago's West Side Austin neighborhood Tuesday night.

The mother and child are both being treated at Stroger Hospital.

The mother was in good condition Wednesday morning, and her baby boy has been stabilized after being shot in both legs.

Chicago police said this started just before midnight, when a man began shooting through the window of the garden apartment where they were.

RELATED: Cicero shooting: Uber driver shot in attempted robbery ID'd as NW Indiana father of 3

It took place in the 5200-block of West Congress Parkway, CPD said. Both were rushed to Stroger Hospital, as police continue to investigate whether they were the intended targets of the shooting or if it possibly could have been someone else inside the apartment at the time.

"We have to get these guns off the street, especially illegal guns, especially if that person is apprehended with that weapon," crisis responder Andrew Holmes said. "We need to find out where that weapon came from and how it got into the hands of individuals who don't need guns, and tougher penalties."

Nobody was in custody Wednesday, and no description of the male suspect or suspects has been released as of yet.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoaustinchicago shootingchicago crimebabygun violenceshootingchicago violence
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot by spouse, sources say
Family still seeks answers in 2015 cold case murder of aspiring model
Feds charge 13, tie street gang to 19 murders across 2 decades
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News