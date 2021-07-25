chicago shooting

5 shot in Austin neighborhood on West Side, police say

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were wounded in a mass shooting on Chicago's West Side early Sunday morning, police said.

This is the fourth time in the last week that five or more people were shot in a single attack in the city.

Police said this latest shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Race Avenue.

Investigators said a group of men was gathering in a yard in the Austin neighborhood when an unknown gunman showed up and started shooting.

Five men ages 23 to 50 were hit, according to police. They were all taken to area hospitals. All their injuries were stabilized.

Police said no one is in custody.
