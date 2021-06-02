chicago shooting

Girl, 14, shot in head after leaving convenience store in Back of the Yards

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Girl, 14, shot while leaving store in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the head in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Wednesday evening.

Police said the girl was approached by three people in the 1700-block of W. 48th Street around 6 p.m. when one of them fire shots.

Neighbors said the girl was leaving a nearby convenience store when she was shot. A bag of snacks lay on the sidewalk as police marked evidence at the scene.

Detectives are processing surveillance video that shows the girl walking with a dog and a young man neighbors identified as her boyfriend. Moments after the two walk out of frame, at least two shots rang out.

Another surveillance camera recorded three people dressed in black approaching the intersection where she was shot.

Another video recording shows an SUV waiting for the men in black near an alley as they sprint toward it, getting in and driving away.

Neighbors said the 14-year-old and her boyfriend were not part of any gang. And witnesses said the girl would often buy snacks at a nearby store, just like she did before being shot.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoback of the yardschicago shootingchicago crimeteen shotchicago violence
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Lincoln Park shooting victim Dakotah Earley eating on his own
CTA union want more security after increased violence
Shots fired at bike officers patrolling park, Chicago police say
Bodycam video shows shooting that wounded cop, suspect on South Side
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker outlines grocery, gas tax relief
Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Vintage Burger King found behind wall inside Delaware mall
COVID Update: IL reports 4,864 cases, 14 deaths
Chicago area water parks, pools open for summer 2022 | LIST
Kentucky abortion ban on pause; judge to block Florida ban
Show More
USC, UCLA considering move from Pac-12 to Big Ten as early as 2024
CFD urges safety ahead of 4th of July fireworks
14-year-old tiger dies after contracting COVID-19 at zoo
4th child dies after West Humboldt Park fire
Police identify 3 men found dead after apparent Kankakee shooting
More TOP STORIES News