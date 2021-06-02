Girl, 14, shot in head after leaving convenience store in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the head in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Wednesday evening.Police said the girl was approached by three people in the 1700-block of W. 48th Street around 6 p.m. when one of them fire shots.Neighbors said the girl was leaving a nearby convenience store when she was shot. A bag of snacks lay on the sidewalk as police marked evidence at the scene.Detectives are processing surveillance video that shows the girl walking with a dog and a young man neighbors identified as her boyfriend. Moments after the two walk out of frame, at least two shots rang out.Another surveillance camera recorded three people dressed in black approaching the intersection where she was shot.Another video recording shows an SUV waiting for the men in black near an alley as they sprint toward it, getting in and driving away.Neighbors said the 14-year-old and her boyfriend were not part of any gang. And witnesses said the girl would often buy snacks at a nearby store, just like she did before being shot.No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.