WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Woman injured in Brainerd shooting in Jewel parking lot: Chicago police

Woman shot while in vehicle, police said

By WLS logo
Thursday, May 25, 2023 8:13PM
Woman shot in South Side Jewel parking lot: Chicago police
EMBED <>More Videos

A Chicago shooting left a woman injured in a Jewel parking lot on Ashland Wednesday night, CPD says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot Wednesday night in a South Side Jewel grocery store parking lot, Chicago police said.

CPD said the 25-year-old was riding in the back seat of a car in the parking lot in the 9400-block of Ashland Avenue in the city's Brainerd neighborhood just after 10:40 p.m.

That's when someone in a blue vehicle fired shots, hitting her in the arm, police said.

RELATED: Mayor Johnson, Chicago police unveil safety plan ahead of Memorial Day weekend 2023

Chicago fire crews took the woman to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

So far, no one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW