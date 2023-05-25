Woman injured in Brainerd shooting in Jewel parking lot: Chicago police

A Chicago shooting left a woman injured in a Jewel parking lot on Ashland Wednesday night, CPD says.

Woman shot while in vehicle, police said

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot Wednesday night in a South Side Jewel grocery store parking lot, Chicago police said.

CPD said the 25-year-old was riding in the back seat of a car in the parking lot in the 9400-block of Ashland Avenue in the city's Brainerd neighborhood just after 10:40 p.m.

That's when someone in a blue vehicle fired shots, hitting her in the arm, police said.

RELATED: Mayor Johnson, Chicago police unveil safety plan ahead of Memorial Day weekend 2023

Chicago fire crews took the woman to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

So far, no one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood